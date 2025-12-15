Parliament winter session live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 PM
Parliament winter session live updates: The final week of the winter session of the parliament has begun today and will run until Friday, December 19. The week will feature key reports and bills that will be tabled by the government.
The winter session of the Parliament has entered its final week, with the Lok Sabha on Monday scheduled to take up obituary references, key committee reports, ministerial statements, Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, and crucial legislative business. According to the List of Business for the day, the lower House will begin with obituary references to mark the passing away of former Members of Parliament Subhash Ahuja (Sixth Lok Sabha), Prof Salahuddin (Eighth Lok Sabha) and Bal Krishna Chauhan (Thirteenth Lok Sabha). This will be followed by Question Hour, during which questions will be entered in a separate list to be asked and answers provided....Read More
Several Union Ministers are scheduled to place official documents before the Parliament today. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Shobha Karandlaje for the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Kirti Vardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Suresh Gopi for the Ministry of Tourism; Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education; and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The papers are printed on a separate list.
The agenda also includes discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. She will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed, said the Sansad website.
Parliament winter session live updates: Congress MP's adjournment motion to discuss pollution
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'severe' pollution in Delhi-NCR.
Parliament winter session live updates: JP Nadda wants Sonia Gandhi's apology for slogans against PM Modi
BJP President JP Nadda wants Sonia Gandhi's apology for Congress rally slogans against PM Narendra Modi.
"In the Congress rally yesterday, slogans were raised against PM Modi. This shows the Congress party's thinking and mentality. Saying such things against a Prime Minister is condemnable. Sonia Gandhi ji should apologise to the nation for this," ANI quoted Nadda as saying.
Parliament winter session live updates: Government to introduce VB G-Ram-G bill to replace MANREGA
The Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB—G RAM G BILL, 2025 entails a higher spending by the state governments. While the Scheme shall be implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, the fund-sharing pattern between the central government and the state governments shall be 90:10 for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States and Union territory (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir), and 60:40 for all other states and Union territories with legislature, HT had earlier reported.
Parliament winter session live updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till noon
Parliament winter session live updates: Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till noon.
Parliament winter session live updates: Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned
Parliament winter session live updates: Rajya Sabha stands adjourned
Parliament winter session live updates: Final week begins
Parliament winter session live updates: Parliament proceedings for the day have begun.