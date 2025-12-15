Parliament winter session live updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 PM

Live

By

Parliament winter session live updates: Lok Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi.

The winter session of the Parliament has entered its final week, with the Lok Sabha on Monday scheduled to take up obituary references, key committee reports, ministerial statements, Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26, and crucial legislative business. According to the List of Business for the day, the lower House will begin with obituary references to mark the passing away of former Members of Parliament Subhash Ahuja (Sixth Lok Sabha), Prof Salahuddin (Eighth Lok Sabha) and Bal Krishna Chauhan (Thirteenth Lok Sabha). This will be followed by Question Hour, during which questions will be entered in a separate list to be asked and answers provided. Several Union Ministers are scheduled to place official documents before the Parliament today. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Shobha Karandlaje for the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Kirti Vardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Suresh Gopi for the Ministry of Tourism; Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education; and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The papers are printed on a separate list. The agenda also includes discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. She will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed, said the Sansad website. ...Read More

Several Union Ministers are scheduled to place official documents before the Parliament today. These include Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the Ministry of Culture; Jayant Chaudhary for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Education; Pankaj Chaudhary for the Ministry of Finance; Shobha Karandlaje for the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Kirti Vardhan Singh for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Suresh Gopi for the Ministry of Tourism; Sukanta Majumdar for the Ministry of Education; and Harsh Malhotra for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The papers are printed on a separate list. The agenda also includes discussion and voting on Supplementary Demands for Grants. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. She will also move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed, said the Sansad website.