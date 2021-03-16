Parliamentary panel raises issue of cyberattacks with MHA, IT ministry

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on information technology on Tuesday asked the ministry of electronics and information technology and the ministry of home affairs about the prevalence of cyber attacks in the country and the steps being taken to tackle them, people familiar with the matter said.

The move comes amid reports of an increase in cyber attacks, including those potentially orchestrated by state actors, and targeting of vital installations.

The panel met officials from both ministries and was informed about the various schemes in place to tackle the cyber attacks.

“We are seeing an increasing number of cyber attacks,” a government official said on condition of anonymity. “That trend is undeniable.”

The officials told the panel that the country is well-equipped to rebuff any such attacks, one of the people cited in the first instance said on condition of anonymity.

The panel also inquired about the number of cyber attacks that have taken place in the country in the last year, but the ministries did not put a number to them.

The people added that the IT ministry told the panel that it has directed all central and state ministries and departments, as well as state-owned companies in critical sectors to earmark 10% of their ITbudget to increase their IT security capabilities to combat such incidents.

Opposition MPs, including the panel’s chairperson and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and another Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, flagged news reports of cyber security incidents across 10 power organisations earlier this month, flagged by the US security firm Recorded Future.

“The MPs wanted to be apprised of the facts of the case,” said the first person.

Hindustan Times on March 5 reported that cyber operations by state actors and the abuse of social media for “narrative warfare” are some of the particular threats likely to be recognised by the government in the National Cyber Security Strategy, 2021 (NCSS 2021), a policy paper that could also make it mandatory for any business or government department with a significant IT interface to set up a cyber safety cell.

These will be part of a long-awaited overhaul in how India sees and approaches dangers in the digital domain. India’s current posture stems from the National Cyber Security Policy of 2013, which officials and experts say has become outdated in the face of a threat landscape that affects national security, governance and critical infrastructure, communications, and business more deeply than ever.

Over the last couple of years, India has faced several high-profile cyber attacks, including those purportedly originating in North Korea that targeted the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) in 2019. Earlier in March, security consultants reported finding a purportedly China-backed operation to target India’s electricity grid in Maharashtra .

HT reported last month several instances in which government domain email addresses were used to launch cyber attacks and the discovery of critical vulnerabilities in several government servers, which could have given attackers access deep into sensitive networks, underscoring the need for the country’s digital infrastructure to be made more secure.