Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, visits FTR HQ BSF Jammu and BOP Makwal.
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, headed by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma, visits FTR HQ BSF Jammu and BOP Makwal.(ANI)
Parliamentary panel visits India-Pak border in Jammu

"(The panel)...visited BSF headquarters and the Makwal border post as a part of a study visit on administration, development and people’s welfare,” said a BSF spokesperson.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 05:09 PM IST

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, which is on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), visited a post along the India-Pakistan border near Jammu on Friday. Border Security Force (BSF) officers briefed the panel about the security scenario.

"(The panel)...visited BSF headquarters and the Makwal border post as a part of a study visit on administration, development and people’s welfare,” said a BSF spokesperson.

This 18-member Committee is led by Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma.

“...the committee members...were shown various border domination aspects. The Committee members witnessed various drills...showcasing the border management, border domination, and surveillance,” said the spokesperson.

The members interacted with officers and troops and got a first-hand account of the BSF's working conditions and challenges. They also spoke to the local residents.

BSF officers briefed the committee about the threats being faced including tunnelling, smuggling and firing from the Pakistani troops.

“A special emphasis was given on the threat posed by Pakistani drones abetting the smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border to Indian territory,” said the spokesperson.

