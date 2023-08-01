Parliament: Opposition rethinks strategy for debate on Manipur

A notice given by John Brittas and Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Manipur under rule 176 has prompted the opposition to rethink its strategy over the contentious issue in the Rajya Sabha. HT Image

The opposition insists that the discussion on Manipur should take place under Rule 267, the rule for adjournment motions, while the government is ready for a debate under Rule 176, which does not entail any voting.

Opposition leaders admitted that Brittas and Kareem had earlier given notice for debate under Rule 176, even as both of them are in line with the INDIA alliance’s demand for an adjournment motion.

“A deliberate disinformation is spread on the discussion sought on Manipur. It’s natural we seek discussion under multiple rules in the run-up to the session but will firm up a position when the session begins.1st day itself INDIA parties decided to press for discussion under rule 267,” Brittas later tweeted.

Opposition INDIA parties met twice on Monday to formulate their parliamentary strategy for this week on Manipur and decided to continue to fight both inside and outside Parliament for their demand for an adjournment motion.

After their first meeting Monday morning, in which leaders of the delegation that went to Manipur briefed the INDIA’s parliamentary group, the opposition leaders met again in the afternoon.

“In our second meeting, we discussed how to tackle any move from the ruling dispensation to initiate a debate on Manipur under Rule 176, that entails no voting,” said a leader. “We discussed options such as -- should we go to the well of the Rajya Sabha or should we stage a walkout? Finally, we decided that we have to fight both inside and outside the house.”

The opposition is bracing for a push from the government, citing the notices by Brittas and Kareem .

At a meeting called by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss the business of the House on Monday afternoon, the opposition asked why the government was running away from a debate under Rule 267. The leaders also told the government’s managers that “several countries watching us,” a leader present in the meeting said, decling to be named. “Some countries have passed resolution urging the government to resolve the Manipur issue. A discussion will help in sending the right political message.”