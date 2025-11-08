Search
Sat, Nov 08, 2025
New Delhi

Parliament's winter session from December 1-19, announces Kiren Rijiju

PTI |
Updated on: Nov 08, 2025 02:03 pm IST

Winter session of the Parliament will begin from December 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

The winter session of the Parliament will begin from December 1, 2025.(AP)


"The Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business)," Rijiju said on X.

"Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people," he said.

