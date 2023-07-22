Video: Part of Gairsain-Karnprayag highway in Uttarakhand washed away amid heavy rain

Torrential rain washed away a section the Gairsain-Karnprayag national highway-109 near Kalimati in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday. According to the police, the road was washed away about 15 meters near Kalimati on Thursday night.(ANI)

Also Read: Sub-inspector, three home guards among 16 electrocuted to death at riverbank in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The police said the road was washed away about 15 metres near Kalimati on Thursday night following heavy rain and people travelling from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital were stranded on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath national highway in Chamoli was also blocked in five places between Nandprayag and Badrinath on Friday due to landslides triggered by heavy rain at several places. The Rishikesh-Yamunotri national highway was also closed due to debris near Dharasu band in Uttarkashi, news agency PTI reported quoting the officials.

Several regions witnessed waterlogging due to the closure of drains.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the progress of relief and rescue works in Haridwar and declared the waterlogged areas as "disaster-prone" and deferred the payment of electricity and water bills and other government dues and loans for the next three months.

Also Read: Uttarakhand rain: Landslides, Ganga breaches danger mark, alert in Haridwar

The CM assured that in order to reduce the risk of floods in the future, steps will be taken to get the rivers channelled. According to the need, permanent flood relief centres will be constructed in disaster-affected areas.

Due to heavy rain in Haridwar, 71 villages in Roorkee, Laksar, Bhagwanpur, and Haridwar tehsils were submerged, forcing several families to leave their houses for other places.

The northern states in India have been battered by downpours this monsoon. A flood-like like situation has erupted in parts of several states including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON