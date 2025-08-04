Part of Patna's double-deck flyover sinks two months after inauguration amid heavy rain | Video

A part of Patna's double-deck flyover, built at a cost of ₹422 crore, reportedly sank on Sunday following heavy rainfall, two months after its inauguration. The double-decker flyover, meant to decongest the perennially clogged Ashok Rajpath, was inaugurated in June this year. The double-decker flyover in Patna was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar in June.(ANI/PTI)

A video, shared by news agency ANI, showed a crater on the state capital's first elevated corridor. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had inaugurated the newly-constructed flyover on June 11.

The 2.2 kilometer flyover, between Kargil Chowk at Gandhi Maidan to Science College via Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), was made to decongest Ashok Rajpath.

According to a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) statement, the flyover was built by the Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited for ₹422 crore. The Ashok Rajpath area is set to get four levels—two flyover tiers, a ground-level service road, and an underground metro system.

Patna has been witnessing incessant rain in the last 24 hours, which has led several key roads and low-lying areas waterlogged. Several areas, including Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar, Exhibition Road and Gandhi Maidan have reported waterlogging.

Orange alert for Patna

The Meteorological Department has issued an 'orange' alert for several districts in Bihar, including Patna, Gayaji, Jamui, Aurangabad, Khagaria, Banka, Vaishali, Samastipur, Seikhpura, Lakhisarai, East Champaran, Arwal, West Champaran and Nawada for the next 48 hours.

According to the latest district-wise rainfall bulletin issued by the met pepartment on Sunday, "Light to moderate rain was recorded in many districts, including Patna, Banka, Muzaffarpur, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Gayaji, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Munger, Nalanda and Vaishali since August 2."