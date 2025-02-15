Partial solar eclipse on March 29, to be visible in these continents

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across several continents, including Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, and South America, on March 29, 2025, according to American space agency NASA. There will be a partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025. The solar event will mostly be visible for parts of the Northern hemisphere

As per National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the solar eclipse will be mostly visible in parts of the Northern hemisphere, and will also be seen from the Atlantic Ocean and Arctic Ocean.

The solar eclipse will be partial, however, since the central shadow of the Moon will pass south of the Earth, it will still be considered a major celestial event.

Solar eclipse 2025: Where will it be visible

While the solar eclipse can be witnessed across several continents, it will be visible through most of Europe as it is in the Northern hemisphere.

NASA has stated that the best viewing positions will be in the far eastern parts of North America, where sky watching enthusiasts and astronomers will be able to see to the eclipsed sun rising on the eastern horizon at sunrise.

Solar eclipses in 2025

NASA has forecasted two solar eclipses expected to occur in 2025, one which will take place on March 29 and another that will take place on September 21.

The second solar eclipse will be mostly visible from the Southern hemisphere, especially Australia, Antarctica, and parts of the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, either partially or fully. This phenomena takes place when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow that blocks the Sun's light in certain areas.

There are four types of solar eclipses:

1. Total solar eclipse: The Moon completely covers the Sun, revealing its corona.

2. Annular solar eclipse: The Moon appears smaller than the Sun, leaving a ring of light around it.

3. Partial solar eclipse: The Moon partially covers the Sun, casting a shadow on Earth.

4. Hybrid solar eclipse: A rare event where the eclipse shifts between annular and total along its path.