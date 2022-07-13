Parts of west coast, central India to continue receiving rain this week

Parts of the west coast and central India, which are facing a flood-like situation due to heavy and widespread rain for over a week, will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next five days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

IMD said a well-marked low-pressure area was lying over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels while the monsoon trough was active and south of its normal position. An east-west shear zone was running across North Peninsular India. Under the influence of these systems, widespread light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall was very likely in Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, and Karnataka.

IMD director general M Mohapatra said it has been raining continuously in central India and parts of the west coast for seven days. “This good rainfall is mainly because of cyclonic circulations and low-pressure areas developing one after the other... [There has been] widespread rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana etc. Since they have already received very heavy rain, more rain will accentuate the impact so people should be prepared.”

He added another low-pressure area is likely to develop over Odisha, which will again bring rain as it moves westwards. “The monsoon trough is south of its normal position which is also leading to heavy rains in central India but no rain over parts of Indo-Gangetic plains. No rain is expected in these regions for the next five days. Rainfall may resume after five days when the trough shifts northward,” he said.