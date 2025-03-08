'Party's new president by…': Hardeep Singh Puri sets timeline for new BJP chief

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday set a timeline on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting a new national party president, saying JP Nadda’s successor will be elected by mid-March. Union minister Hardeep Puri with the current BJP President JP Nadda.(HT File)

Puri cited information that is ‘available in the public domain’ to set the timeline.

"We have the process. According to the information that is there in the public domain, we will get the party's new president by mid-March," Puri was quoted by ANI as saying.

The election for the BJP’s National president is set to take place after the party's state units hold their respective elections.

This process was initially supposed to be completed in January, but due to the Delhi Assembly elections and pending elections in several state units, the selection of a new president has been delayed.

How does the BJP select its national president?

According to the BJP's constitution, the election of the national president requires that at least 50 percent of the state units have already elected their respective presidents. Therefore, the election process at the state level is being expedited.

Currently, out of 36 states, elections have been completed in only 12, meaning elections for state presidents need to be conducted in at least six more states.

Along with the state presidents, members of the electoral college for the national president are also selected.

The current President JP Nadda, who is also the union health minister, was first appointed as the BJP's acting national president on June 17, 2019, and remained in this role until January 20, 2020. On January 20, 2020, he was formally elected as the 11th National President of the party and has held this position since then

Under Nadda's leadership, the BJP contested elections in 35 states and won in 16 states. Similarly, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party secured victory and returned to power. for a third successive term