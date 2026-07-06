Parvesh Verma's ‘remember me?’ retort to Arvind Kejriwal's ‘who are you’ remark at BJP chief

The row over Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on BJP national president Nitin Nabin has spiralled into a political slugfest, with the former Delhi chief minister prompting a stark attack from CM Rekha Gupta and a quirky retort from deputy CM Parvesh Verma.

Nitin Nabin had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not allow anyone to play with the faith associated with the Ram Temple, even if it had to shed its own blood. (ANI/PTI)

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Kejriwal on Sunday slammed Nitin Nabin after the BJP chief accused the Opposition leaders of remaining silent over "insults" of Hindu deities amid the ongoing Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft row.

Nabin had named Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal, asking them not to consider "the Hindu religion so weak that people will fall for your rhetoric."

Taking to X, the AAP chief hit back at Nitin Nabin and asked, "Aap kaun hain (Who are you)?"

ALSO READ | VHP asks Ayodhya police to question Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Gandhi in Ram Temple donation case

Delhi's chief minister, Rekha Gupta, criticised Kejriwal, calling his remark a sign of desperation.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, she gave a detailed introduction of Nitin Nabin, highlighting his achievements. She then said that Kejriwal was riding high on his ego, even though everyone knows he is "desperate and disheartened." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, she gave a detailed introduction of Nitin Nabin, highlighting his achievements. She then said that Kejriwal was riding high on his ego, even though everyone knows he is "desperate and disheartened." {{/usCountry}}

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Parvesh Verma, BJP leader and Delhi's deputy CM, gave a short, yet quirky retort to Arvind Kejriwal's "Who are you?" question at Nitin Nabin. Verma said, "National President is a very big deal, but do you even remember me or not?"

What did Nitin Nabin say?

Speaking at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday, Nitin Nabin said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not allow anyone to play with the faith associated with the Ram Temple, even if it had to shed its own blood.

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He said, "Even if we have to shed our own blood, we will ensure that no one plays with the faith associated with Lord Ram's temple. We are prepared to make whatever sacrifice is required."

ALSO READ | AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal alleges ‘cover-up’ in Ram Mandir donation theft case, targets PM Modi

Referring to the Opposition, Nabin further said that "anti-Hindu forces" are trying to score political points amid the Ram Temple donation embezzlement row.

"Let me say this clearly to Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Arvind Kejriwal: do not underestimate Hinduism by thinking we will fall for your ruses or be misled by your deceptions," Nabin added.

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The BJP chief's remarks came against the backdrop of the Opposition's growing demand for a probe into the Ayodhya temple donation theft row and questions over the management of temple funds.

Reacting to Nabin's remarks, Arvind Kejriwal asked, "Who are you?"

Rekha Gupta's sharp response

In a sharp response to Arvind Kejriwal's remark at Nitin Nabin, CM Rekha Gupta introduced the BJP chief in detail.

She wrote in her X post, "Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Mr. Nitin Nabin, aged 46, is the youngest-ever national president of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has had the honor of representing the Bankipur Assembly constituency in Bihar for four consecutive terms. Starting as an activist in the Yuva Morcha, he has journeyed all the way to becoming the party's national president. Currently, he has been elected as a member of the upper house of Parliament in the world's largest democracy. This is a brief introduction to him."

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She slammed Kejriwal's arrogance, calling him desperate and disheartened, and saying that it appears the AAP chief is "still riding high in the seventh heaven."

ALSO READ | AAP’s Sanjay Singh accuses VHP chief of shielding Ram Mandir donation theft accused

"By the way, Mamata ji once asked too, "Who is this Amit Shah?" Time answers every question," Gupta added.

The Delhi CM made a reference to the Ramayana and said, "Even Ravana's arrogance couldn't hold; who are you to think yours will?"

Gupta's deputy, Parvesh Verma, also stepped in to mock Kejriwal, asking him whether the AAP chief even remembers him.

Ram Mandir donation theft row

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The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh is ongoing, with eight people being arrested so far.

In response to the Opposition's request for a probe into the donation theft row, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked the Ayodhya Police to question AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other leaders of the opposition bloc over their allegations in the case.

VHP international president Alok Kumar asked the police to summon the leaders, record their statements and seek the facts, sources and documents backing their allegations.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will hold an important meeting in Ayodhya on Monday afternoon amid the ongoing investigations.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 pm, will review the findings of the SIT into the donation theft charges, discuss the resignations of the trust's general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee, Anil Mishra.