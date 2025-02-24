‘Pashuon ka chaara kha sakte hain’: PM Modi attacks Lalu Yadav over fodder scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a blistering attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patron Lalu Prasad Yadav, referencing his conviction in the fodder scam. PM Modi did not directly name the RJD supremo in his attack but his remarks made it clear that he was talking about the former Bihar chief minister. Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering on his arrival to release the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, in Bhagalpur on Monday. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also present. (DPR PMO/ANI)

The PM was comparing the conditions of the farmers before and after the ruling NDA government came to power in the state.

"Jo log pashuon kaa chaara khaa sakte hain, woh in stithiyon ko kabhi nahi badal sakte. (Those who ate fodder meant for animals cannot change the conditions of farmers)," Modi said in his public address in Bhagalpur.

The PM made these remarks after releasing the 19th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Responding to the PM's remarks on the RJD supremo, party MP Manoj Jha said that when elections come near, Modi ‘loses his ideological and linguistic balance.’

"When elections come near, the Prime Minister loses his ideological and linguistic balance. He should look back to the history. What he is calling the jungle raj if Lalu Yadav and Karpoori Thakur were not there in North India, his own party would not have respected him... The problems of farmers in Bihar are different from the rest of the country. Prime Minister, don't be rhetorical, get down to the grounds and give Bihar the status of a special state. We want to stand like your state, Gujarat. If you cannot give that, this shows your intentions for Bihar," Jha told ANI.

During the rally, Modi said that the NDA government, both in the centre and the state, always prioritises farmers' welfare.

“Had this government not been in power, my farmer brothers and sisters across the country would not have received the benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he added.

He said over the last six years, every single penny of the Kisan scheme has been directly credited to farmers' accounts.

Highlighting the government’s agricultural initiatives, the PM said India’s agricultural exports have increased significantly in recent years due to government efforts, allowing the farmers to get better prices for their produce. He also pointed out that this year's budget made special provisions for Makhana (foxnuts) produced in the state.

Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhagalpur

Before his address in Bhagalpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the rally venue perched atop an open vehicle, along with the state chief minister and NDA ally Nitish Kumar.

PM Modi reached Purnea by his special aircraft and took a helicopter to Bhagalpur, about 90 km away, where he was greeted by the Bihar CM and other dignitaries. The helipad was a few hundred meters from the dais. The PM chose to proceed in what looked like an impromptu road show, with Kumar by his side.

People erupted in chants of 'Modi! Modi!' as the Prime Minister, who is in his third consecutive term, waved at them on the way to the stage.