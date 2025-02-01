Nirmala Sitharaman announces Makhana Board in Bihar; explore 10 health benefits of foxnuts, ways to add it to your diet

In the Union Budget 2025-26, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the creation of a Makhana Board in Bihar aimed at enhancing the production and processing of foxnuts. Makhana also referred to as foxnuts or lotus seeds, has become a popular choice for a healthy snack in recent times. If you haven't yet added this superfood to your diet, now is the perfect time to explore its incredible health benefits and various delicious ways to enjoy it. (Also read: Bihar's ‘Makhana’, edible seeds gaining popularity worldwide, finds mention in Union Budget 2025 ) Discover makhana's health benefits as Bihar's new Makhana Board is announced in the budget.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Geetika Bajaj explained, "Makhana has been used for centuries as a snack and is packed with numerous health benefits. It is rich in protein and fibre while being low in fat. A 100-gram serving of makhana provides around 347 calories of energy. These seeds are an excellent source of calcium and also contain significant amounts of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus."

10 amazing health benefits of makhanas

She went on to highlight 10 incredible health benefits of incorporating makhana into your diet.

1. Good for skin: Rich in antioxidants, makhanas help fight aging, giving your skin a youthful glow.

2. High in fibre: Packed with fibre, makhanas aid digestion and relieve constipation.

3. Good for heart health: Makhana's phytonutrients, like magnesium, help improve blood flow and lower heart disease risks.

4. Improve kidney health: With anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, makhanas support kidney health.

5. Good for nerves: High in thiamine, makhanas boost cognitive function and maintain smooth nerve function.

6. Low glycaemic index: Makhana's slow glucose release keeps you fuller longer.

7. Gluten-free: A great gluten-free snack, makhanas are low in fat and high in protein.

8. Helps overcome infertility: Makhana aids in improving fertility and sexual health for both men and women.

9. Flushes toxins: Makhana is a great detoxifier, helping flush out toxins from the body.

10. Helps regulate blood sugar: With a low glycaemic index, makhanas help control blood sugar levels without causing spikes.

Delicious ways to add it to your diet

You can enjoy it roasted with a sprinkle of your favourite spices as a healthy snack, toss it into salads for a crunchy bite, or add it to your morning cereal or yoghurt for an extra boost of nutrition. Makhana also makes a great addition to curries, soups, or stir-fries and can even be blended into smoothies for a creamy texture. For a sweet treat, try making makhana kheer or a simple dessert by sautéing it with ghee, jaggery, and nuts.