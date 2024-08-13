Makhanas, also known as fox nuts, come packed with rich nutritional and medicinal properties and they are rich in antioxidants which help neutralise damaging free radicals. By neutralising free radicals, makhanas help reduce damage at the cellular level and even control acidic conditions of the body such as gastritis, bleeding disorders, heavy menstrual cycles and nasal bleeds. Fox nuts beyond snack bowl: Innovative ways to incorporate makhana into your diet for maximum health benefits (Photo by Shutterstock)

Surprising Benefits of Makhanas:

Consumption of makhanas contribute to the health of the kidneys and the heart. They make for a nutritious snack for lactating mothers when lightly sautéed in ghee and improve vitality and fertility.

Did you know? They contain magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, iron and zinc and are good for skin repair and regeneration apart from being great for the blood and plasma hence, the quest for integrating makhana into daily meals reveals numerous possibilities that go beyond the traditional snack bowl.

Revolutionise Your Diet with Makhanas:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Satyajit Hange, Co-founder Farmer at Two Brothers Organic Farms, shared, “Makhana, also known as fox nuts, are considered a nutritional powerhouse and can be added to several dishes with various flavours and textures.”

He suggested, “One of the popular ways to munch on Makhanas is to add a pinch of spices to them to pack the snack bowl with a punch of taste and health. This flavour-packed variation adds an exciting blend of spices to meals either gently sprinkled on salads for extra crunch or cooked in stir-fry for a delicious twist.”

For those who want something sweet that does not compromise their wellness, Satyajit Hange recommended, “Explore Makhana sweetened with sugarcane jaggery or caramelized with the natural sweetener. They may treat their sweet tooth by adding this lovely indulgence to their desserts or breakfast bowls without guilt.”

According to him, these new makhana innovations not only satiate hunger but also boost our dietary intake of nutrients. By incorporating these makhana snacks into one’s diet, we can easily change how we eat, making it possible to relish nutritious meals that taste good.