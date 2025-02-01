Bihar's ‘Makhana’, edible seeds gaining popularity worldwide, finds mention in Union Budget 2025

With ‘Makhana’ or fox nuts gaining popularity in the country and around the world, the edible seed found mention in the Union Budget 2025 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1. Mithila Makhana from Bihar's Madhubani was awarded Geographical Indication (GI) in April 2022.(Unsplash/Representative)

Bihar's Madhubani is a leading producer of ‘Makhana’ or fox nuts, the edible seeds popular worldwide for their health benefits. Makhana comes from the seeds of the Euryale Fox plant, which grows in water and is mainly found in India as well as China. Follow Budget 2025 live updates

Mithila Makhana from Madhubani was awarded Geographical Indication (GI) in April 2022.

Listing measures to boost ‘aatmanirbharta’ or comprehensive programme for fruits and vegetables, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a initiative to promote production, efficient supplies, processing, and remunerative prices for farmers will be launched in partnership with states.

Makhana Board in Bihar

For the above, there is a special opportunity for the people of Bihar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday, while presenting Union Budget 2025.

A Makhana Board will be established in the state to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of fox nuts, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The people engaged in these activities will be organised into Farmer Producer Organisation (FPOs), Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the Makhana Board “will provide handholding and training support to makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all relevant government schemes.”

Bihar found more mention in the Union Budget 2025. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar.

The institute will provide a strong fillip to food processing activities in the entire eastern region, she said, adding that it will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce, and skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that greenfield airports will be facilitated in Bihar to meet the future needs of the state. These will be in addition to the expansion of the capacity of Patna airport and a brownfield airport at Bihta.