Passenger on board Air India’s Lagos-Mumbai flight dies, cardiac arrest suspected

india

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:43 IST

A passenger on board Air India’s AI 906 from Lagos (city in Nigeria) to Mumbai died on Sunday morning. Airline officials said that despite trying hard to revive him, the 42-year- old passenger could not be saved.

The passenger was declared dead by an onboard doctor. However, the doctors of airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) attended him after the flight landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), at 3.45 am. After completing all the standard operating procedure, the body was sent to Vile Parle based Cooper hospital.

An airline official said that the passenger was unwell and was seen to be restless before he collapsed. Mumbai airport sources said that the passenger seems to have died of a cardiac arrest.

An Air India spokesperson said, “A male passenger aboard AI1906 on June 13, 2020, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today. A doctor on board along with our crew, who are trained to handle such medical emergencies, made an all-out attempt to revive the person, aged 42, who had suddenly collapsed, through resuscitation but all their efforts went in vain. He was declared dead on board by the attending doctor.”

Air India said that they had informed about the incident to the relatives of the deceased.

“After completing all the procedures, the aircraft was taken for complete fumigation as per norms,” added the spokesperson.