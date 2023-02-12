Passenger served 'dusty cornflakes' on Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat train; railway responds

Two days after the Mumbai-Shirdi ‘Vande Bharat Express’ train was flagged off, a photo of its “dusty cornflakes” served to a passenger is doing rounds on the internet. The passenger, Viresh Narkar, on Sunday shared a photo on Twitter complaining about the quality of food served on the train while travelling to Sainagar Shirdi.

Narkar called the train "magnificent" and meanwhile listed out the problems like the placement of executive class coaches and cleaning methods. He posted two pictures on Twitter, one of a worker from the cleaning staff clearing the trash and another of the cornflakes served to him.

Narkar wrote, "Travelling by Magnificat Vande Bharat express to Shirdi. Few problems that can be improved-

1) Executive Class is given in middle of train, hence other class people keep moving continuously and there is no privacy even after paying more. EC should be at front or back of train.

2) Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson Vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of traditional method of sweeping the floor. @Central_Railway @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @GM_CRly Also the food quality can be improved, no1 prefers dusty cornflakes in India," he said in another tweet.

The Indian Railways through its Twitter handle @Railsewa responded to the complaint. "Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no. You may track your complaint via this link https://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in/madad/final/home.jsp -IRCTC Official", the team responded.

Modi on Friday dedicated two new Vande Bharat Express trains to the nation. The inauguration ceremony was held in Mumbai where the prime minister flagged off the two semi-high-speed trains, one between Mumbai and Solapur and another between Mumbai and Shirdi.

Earlier this month, a journalist posted a video of a man showing the quality of the food served on the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train. In the video, the man was seen squeezing a massive amount of oil from a fried food item while, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan also shared a photograph on Twitter where a worker holding a broom was seen clearing trash like empty water bottles, plastic bags, and paper scattered on the floor of the train.