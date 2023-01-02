Transiting from 6 high-risk nations for flight to India? This is the new rule

India has made it mandatory for international passengers - even transiting through six high-risk countries - to upload Covid RT-PCR negative report 72 hours prior to the boarding of flights. Earlier, this was mandatory only for people arriving from these countries. The development comes at a time when China has been dealing with its worst Covid outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Last month, a report highlighted that till December 20, nearly 18 per cent of the population in the country had contracted the virus. Visuals of overcrowded hospitals and locals struggling amid the pandemic in China have flooded the social media.

China. South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore are the countries for which the rules for international passengers have been announced in India. RT-PCR tests are considered to be the most reliable to test the availability of virus.

While daily Covid tally in India remains low, authorities have lifted up their guards to ensure preparedness. Last month, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the centre had reminded states to ensure masks are worn in crowded places and Covid protocol is followed. The central government had also stressed on the need to ensure availability of medical oxygen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month held a high-level meeting where he insisted that "Covid is not yet over". He also urged caution in his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat".

Meanwhile, countrywide hospital drills were held last week to review preparedness and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed one such drill in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

