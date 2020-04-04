e-paper
Passengers of two flights asked to self-isolate as travel histories of Goa's patients emerge

Passengers of two flights asked to self-isolate as travel histories of Goa’s patients emerge

Goa has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus, six of whom have travel history, having recently arrived in the state.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 22:54 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that there is no incidence of community transmission of the virus as the source of infection can be traced in all the seven cases.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that there is no incidence of community transmission of the virus as the source of infection can be traced in all the seven cases. (ANI photo)
         

The Goa health department has issued an alert to passengers who travelled by Air India flights AI661 from Mumbai to Goa on March 19 and AI883 from New Delhi to Goa on March 22 after a passenger on each of these flights was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A passenger who arrived in Goa on March 19 from Kempton Park, South Africa via Johannesburg, Kenya and Mumbai travelled domestically via an Air India flight AI661 from Mumbai to Goa on March 19. He was found to have contracted the novel coronavirus on April 3 and was the sixth case detected in the state.

Similarly, another passenger who arrived from San Francisco, USA via New Delhi to Goa was found to have contracted the coronavirus on April 4 making him the seventh case in the state. He travelled by Air India flight AI883 on March 22 before the 21-day lockdown began.

Passengers who were present on these flights have been asked to “kindly isolate themselves (home quarantine) and report to helpline 104 or 0832-2421810 or 2225538 or report to the nearest Government health facility.”

Goa has seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus, six of whom have travel history, having recently arrived in the state.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that there is no incidence of community transmission of the virus as the source of infection can be traced in all the seven cases.

Two patients who showed signs of recovery have however seen their second confirmatory test turn positive meaning they will have to wait for two consecutive negative tests within 24-hours if they are to be discharged.

