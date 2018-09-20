Patna school principal allegedly rapes student, clerk films the crime; both held

The principal of a private school in Patna was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping a girl student repeatedly on the school premises in the last few months. A school clerk was also taken into custody for making a video clip of the crime and blackmailing the victim.

Police said the incident came to light on Wednesday when the girl returned home from school and started vomiting. The police were informed about the matter when the medical test confirmed that she was pregnant.

The girl later told the police that the principal of a Phulwarisharif-based school had been sexually exploiting her for the last nine months,threatening her with at knife. “The school clerk had made a video of the act and used to blackmail me by threatening to circulate the clip on social media platforms,” she told the police, adding that the principal had first raped her by calling her to his office on the pretext of examining her exercise book.

Police said the women police station had registered a case on the basis of the statement of girl’s parents. The matter was earlier referred to the women police station by Phulwarisharif police station for further action.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manu Maharaaj said police acted swiftly and arrested the school principal and the clerk. The knife used to threaten the girl has also been recovered.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 08:48 IST