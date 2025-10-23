Patna-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after technical snag

A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to Delhi on Thursday morning due to a technical issue. The SpiceJet flight, SG 497, was operated using a Boeing 737 aircraft. A Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to Delhi on Thursday morning due to a technical issue.

In a statement, the airline said the aircraft landed safely and passengers were deboarded normally. Details about the number of passengers in the flight were not revealed.

"On October 23, 2025 SpiceJet flight SG 497 operating from Delhi to Patna returned back to Delhi after take off due to a technical issue... an alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers, which is now enroute to Patna," the airline said.

Newark-bound flight returns to Mumbai Recently, a Newark-bound Air India flight, AI191, also made a precautionary return to Mumbai on Wednesday, October 22, due to a suspected technical issue, the airline said.

As a result, both AI191 and its corresponding return flight AI144, scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai, were cancelled.

“The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on 22 October, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement.

“Consequently, AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination,” the spokesperson added.