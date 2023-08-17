Inside the survey to enumerate India’s oldest fault line

Patna The muddy expanse of the Ganga stretched out in front of her, Afreen Jahan waited on the sandy shores on the outskirts of Patna one Monday morning in early May, her face and hands draped in a dupatta. Before her, snaking into the distance was a pontoon bridge, hundreds of metal decks grating against each other, bobbing up and down in the gentle current of the summer river. Large auto-rickshaws, cars, and a train of motorcycles sputtered nervously across the undulating length of the visibly unstable bridge, dismantled at the cusp of every monsoon. On the other side lay one of the dozens of Gangetic riverine islands, diara in local parlance, that fall in the shadow of whatever meagre development funds trickle into the region. One of those diaras is where the 32-year-old worked, as a teacher of Urdu. The Patna high court suspended the ₹500 crore caste survey exercise for close to three months, before dismissing all objections on August 1. (HT Photo)