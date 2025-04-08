Pawan Kalyan orders probe into claims his convoy made JEE aspirants miss exam

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan has ordered a probe into reports that some students missed their JEE exam in the Pendurthi area after arriving late to the centres, allegedly due to traffic restrictions imposed for his official convoy. Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan addresses a gathering.(ANI file)

According to a release from Pawan Kalyan's office, the deputy chief minister has directed the Visakhapatnam police to ascertain the facts related to the incident. The statement asked, “How long was the traffic stopped for the convoy? What was the traffic situation on the routes where the students had to reach the exam centre at that time? Was any traffic control done on the service roads?”

According to Kalyan's office, the Jana Sena chief has emphasised that he does not want people to face any inconvenience during his tours.

The statement added that police have been directed to restrict traffic movement only briefly during official visits. It also noted that even when travelling by helicopter, there are no actions like halting road traffic or cutting down trees.

Additionally, the central office has already issued clear instructions to party leaders and workers to avoid crane garlands, events, or any activities that may cause traffic disruptions. These guidelines are communicated and followed during every visit, the statement claimed.

Police deny claim

A parent of one of the students claimed that around 30 students were affected on Monday and were not allowed to appear for the exam despite repeated requests.

Anil Kumar, another parent, observed that even a five-minute exemption by the examination centre could have saved the day—and possibly an entire academic year—for his daughter, who also missed the exam.

Visakhapatnam police issued a statement on Monday denying any connection over the incident with Pawan Kalyan's official convoy.

“It is clear that the Deputy CM’s movement through the area at 8.41am has no connection to the late arrival of students, who were expected to report by 7 am and certainly before 8.30 am,” the police said.