Peace meet held after Tripura communal clash

A day after a clash broke out between two communities at Kadamtala in North Tripura district over Durga Puja subscription that left one dead and several injured, peace meetings were organised in different parts of the district. Goods strewn outside vandalised shops after clashes between two communities, at Kadamtala in Dharmanagar, Tripura, on Monday. (PTI)

As part of administrative measures, the North district administration adopted several steps including increasing deployment of forces, patrolling, executive magistrate and videographers in different places to identify the suspects involved in the violence and suspended internet in the district to avoid spreading of rumours via social media.

“Peace meetings are being held in some places on Tuesday. These meetings were also held yesterday. I appealed to all to cooperate with the administrative measures to bring normalcy in the district,” district magistrate Debapriya Bardhan told the reporters.

“We visited some areas. The situation is improving. Cases have been lodged and eight people were arrested till now,” he said.

The DM also appealed to all to refrain from spreading rumours through social media and warned of taking action against rumour mongers.

Meanwhile, the government decided to provide immediate relief funds to the violence-affected families to overcome the crisis, especially during the Durga Puja festival.

A team was formed to assess the requirement of compensation to these families, whom the administration identified as 69 as of now. The survey is still on in the area and is expected to complete in the next two-three days.

“ We are providing ₹5,000 to the affected ones as an interim measure. We have compensated at least 20 people already while the rest will be given the amount by the end of the day,” the DM said.

Revenue secretary Brijesh Pandey arrived to visit the affected areas in the district and assess the ground situation on Tuesday. “ We held a detailed meeting with all concerned officials about giving interim relief to the violence-affected families at the earliest,” he said.

The local administration has imposed certain restrictions on public movement under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from Sunday evening till October 9.

One person was killed after police opened fire and resorted to baton charge during a clash between two communities at Kadamtala in the North Tripura district on Sunday night.

The clash started over collection of donations for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations and escalated after several shops were allegedly vandalised and commodities were set ablaze.

Police earlier said the situation has been brought under control with the intervention of religious leaders from both communities. They said they were taking appropriate action and urged people to avoid gatherings, and refrain from spreading rumors or unverified information.