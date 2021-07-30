Home / India News / Pegasus row: Opposition making issue out of non-issue, says govt
Opposition MPs shout slogans demanding a discussion on Pegasus in Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI File)
Pegasus row: Opposition making issue out of non-issue, says govt

“Bills are also an important issue. The government also does not want them to be passed without a discussion…” Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 02:37 PM IST

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the Opposition was making “an issue out of a non-issue” and has not allowed Parliament to function amid protests for a discussion in the House on the Pegasus spyware issue.

“...IT (information technology) minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given a detailed statement (on the issue) in both Houses,” he said in Lok Saba. He added the government is ready for discussion on other important issues related to the people. “Bills are also an important issue. The government also does not want them to be passed without a discussion…” He added many of these issues are directly related to the poor. “Let them raise the issues and suggest… but unfortunately, they are not allowing Parliament to run.”

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien slammed the government and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for disrupting the Parliament. In a tweet, he said the government was running away from the discussion.

