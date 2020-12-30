Pejavara mutt’s chief dies at 88

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:15 IST

The head of the Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Mutt, Vishwesha Teertha Swami, died on Sunday in Karnataka’s Udupi after battling ill health for the past few days. He was 88.

Doctors at the Kasturba Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit (ICU) since December 20 after developing breathing difficulties, said on Saturday that his condition was very critical.

“Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji passed away at 9:30am today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for three hours today, where he’ll be given state honours. CM BS Yediyurappa will be coming there,” Udupi legislator K Raghupati Bhat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Later today, his mortal remains will be taken to Bengaluru. Several national leaders will be coming to pay last tributes to Swami ji at the National College in Bengaluru. Last rites will be performed at around 7pm at Vidyapeeth,” Bhat said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the seer a “powerhouse of service and spirituality” as he tweeted his condolence.

“Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Teertha Swami was known for his social work. He was active in Ram Janma Bhoomi movement and was a vocal supporter of cow protection movement.

The Pejavara mutt is one of the “Ashta” mutts of Udupi.