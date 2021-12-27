Pejwara seer reveals secret behind PM Modi’s growing beard, hair

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 22:49 IST

The seer of Udupi’s famed Pejawara Matha (monastery) Vishwaprasanna Teertha has said that the reason for the prime minister’s growing beard and hair is a ‘Sankalpa’ or a pious vow to get the Ram mandir construction completed.

Swami Vishwaprasana Teerthan, who is one of the 15 people on board of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, was speaking to media in Bagalkote in Northern Karnataka.

Responding to questions on the temple trust, the seer said, “Apart from doing Shilanyas for the construction of the temple, PM Modi has taken full responsibility of ensuring its execution. Naturally, customs dictate that one should not cut their hair when executing the Sankalpa and that (maybe) the reason for his (long) hair.”

Stating that the entire temple construction project and development of the place may take about three and a half years, Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha said that the current estimate of the total cost is around Rs 1,500 crore. “This includes about Rs 500 odd crores for the temple itself and the rest for developing the surrounding area,” he added.

The Pejawar Matha is among the Ashta Mathas (eight monasteries) established by Saint Madvachaarya. It is held in high esteem especially by Sangh Parivar leaders. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharati even used to consider Swami Vishwaprasanna’s predecessor Swami Vishvesha Theertha as her spiritual guru and father figure who gave her ‘Sanyasa Deeksha’ (initiation into monkhood).