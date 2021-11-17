Home / India News / Peninsular India to continue receiving rainfall over the next 5 days
Peninsular India to continue receiving rainfall over the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area. (AFP Photo/File/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 09:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Peninsular India will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next five days under the influence of two low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa and Karnataka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area.

Two troughs, an elongated low-pressure system, are in play at the moment. One of them is associated with the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea that extends off Goa-Karnataka coast to Gujarat coast covering the entire Maharashtra. The other is also associated with the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and extending up to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

The systems will lead to rough seas and the fishermen have been warned to stay out of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday and parts of the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

IMD said there will be an increase in the minimum temperatures across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by 2 to 3 degrees C during the next two to three days. There will be no other significant temperature change elsewhere in the country.

