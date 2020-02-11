e-paper
Home / India News / People gave befitting reply to BJP’s politics of ‘hate and violence’: CPI(M)

People gave befitting reply to BJP’s politics of ‘hate and violence’: CPI(M)

According to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 57 seats while the BJP on ahead in 13.

india Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
CPI(M) congratulated AAP as the ruling party led by 57 seats.
CPI(M) congratulated AAP as the ruling party led by 57 seats. (Amal KS/HT Photos)
         

People of Delhi have given a befitting reply to the BJP’s “politics of hate and violence,” CPI(M) said on Tuesday as it congratulated Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party for a resounding win.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 57 seats while the BJP on ahead in 13.

“Congratulations @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty and the people of Delhi who have given a befitting reply to BJP’s politics of hate and violence. Union ministers called for ‘gaalis’ and ‘golis’. People have given their answer,” said CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury in a tweet.

He also said national security means securing lives, livelihoods, education and health and that “abuse and threats to shoot down the electorate in the face of a serious economic crisis in the country, jobs loss, democracy in tatters, all got a fitting rebuff.” “BJP’s top leaders, its ministers and MPs cannot be allowed to get away with incitements and threats to murder. Last time such an atmosphere of hate & violence was generated, Gandhiji was assassinated,” he said.

