‘People jailed without investigation’: Mehbooba targets Centre at INDIA rally

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday targeted the central government over the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and said people are being jailed without any investigation. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on Sunday (PTI)

Addressing the INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao’ (Save Democracy) Maharally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Mufti said, “India is going through troubled times, and without any reason or investigation people are being put in jail. We have seen this happening in Kashmir and now it’s happening across the country. Jammu and Kashmir is a laboratory to test plans and then these plans are implemented across the country.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

If Arvind Kejriwal joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all the allegations against him will disappear, she added.

She said, “Today, the country is going through some tough times. People are being jailed without any investigation. This is ‘Kalyug ka Amrit Kaal’. I am not talking about Umar Khalid or Mohammad Zubair, I am talking about your elected representatives. It is not surprising to me as Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and I, all three former CMs were under house arrest. The one who violates the law is a traitor.”

She further said, “They have extorted through the ED and income tax…this is the most corrupt government in the history of India. Elections are rigged by throwing the opposition in jail. Kejriwal and (former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant) Soren are in jail because they want to save democracy.”

“As the INDIA bloc doesn’t have ED and social media, we request people to help us disseminate the message that Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren are in jail because they want to save the Constitution”, she added.

The rally, organised ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, was attended by senior leaders of about 28 parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Samajwadi Party (SP).