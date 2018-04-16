People should consider changing BJP’s name to Balaatkar Janata Party: Kamal Nath

Congress leader Kamal Nath said on Monday that the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be changed to ‘Balaatkar Janata Party’.

Addressing the media on Kathua and Unnao rape cases, the Congress leader said, “I read it somewhere that around 20 leaders of the BJP are linked with rape cases. Now the people should consider changing the name of the party from Bharatiya Janata Party to Balaatkar Janata Party.”

BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was recently arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on charges of raping a minor last year.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA last Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.