People will lose trust in politicians if disruptions continue in Parliament: Venkaiah Naidu

Lamenting frequent disruptions in parliamentary proceedings, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday warned that if the tend continued, the people would lose trust in politicians.

He also expressed concern over lack of quorum in the House and said that he had to press the quorum bell on several occasions.

The responsibility of having a quorum lay with the government as well as the opposition, Naidu said at the concluding session of a two-day conference of MPs and MLAs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

“All is not well that ends up in the Well (of the House),” he said referring to the washout of the first week of the second part of the Budget Session due to disruptions.

He cautioned that if the trend continued, the “people would lose their trust” in lawmakers and the political class.

The vice president said if the legislatures do not provide a solution to the problems faced by the people, then they would be failing in their duty.

Noting that issues cannot be settled on the basis of numbers alone, he said the opposition should have its say and the government should have its way. This is the only way forward, he said.

Naidu was also of the view that “talk out” or “walk out” should be the only options available in a legislature.

He urged the governments to increase the number of days legislatures meet in a year.

In his address, he hoped that a political consensus would soon emerge on granting reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies.