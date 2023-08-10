Home / India News / Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty's last Instagram post was all-praise for Leh: ‘Heaven for bikers’

ByShobhit Gupta
Aug 10, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Ambareesh Murty, who was a passionate biker and trekker used to go on motorcycle trips from Mumbai to Leh.

Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, described the roads of Ladakh and Leh as “heaven for bikers", in his last Instagram post. The well-known entrepreneur breathed his last on Monday after a cardiac arrest during a motorcycle excursion in Leh.

Murty was a passionate biker and trekker .(Instagram/ @Ambareesh Murty)
Murty, who was a passionate biker and trekker used to go on motorcycle trips from Mumbai to Leh. He posted a reel titled 'Motorcycle Diaries (why Me :)?)' on his Instagram just a day before his death.

''If God ever got around to creating heaven for bikers, all roads in heaven will look like this – flat, black tarmac, in the middle of a plane running for kilometers on end. This is the Moor plane in the middle of the Manali-Leh highway. In the middle of the More plains, God will give angels the option to party. Angelic bikers partied and had picnics," he said.

He even said that God "refused" to accept him as an "angel" after he faced some gear problems with his motorcycle.

While speaking about the problem he faced with his bike, he had said, “I started having gear troubles. I couldn’t access the third, fourth, and fifth gears of my bike. So I was riding on gears one and two. I tried to science it, motorcycle maintenance, but then I did what Einstein would do. I picked up a large rock and hit my gear pedal with it and everything was fine after that."

Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online marketplace for furniture and home decor, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the tragic news.

"Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," he said.

Murty, a prominent figure in the realm of e-commerce, co-established Pepperfry alongside Ashish Shah in 2011, after stints with Cadbury, ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) and Levi's.

Pepperfry, which counts Goldman Sachs, Fevicol-maker Pidilite Ventures and Bertelsmann India Investments among its investors, is worth USD 500 million.

