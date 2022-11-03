Home / India News / Permission for RSS rally

Permission for RSS rally

Published on Nov 03, 2022 12:35 AM IST

The intelligence inputs received from the 24 districts do not suggest granting the permission, lawyers said and handed over a file containing the intelligence report to the judge. They also requested the RSS not to politicise the issue at the cost of the safety of the members of the general public

The state public prosecutor told Madras high court that police had granted permission to the RSS to take out the rally at Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore. (HT Archives)
The Madras high court was informed on Wednesday that the police had granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out route marches and hold public meetings on November 6 at three places alone while it has been rejected for 47 other locations.

State public prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah and the senior counsel for the police department N R Elango told this to Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan when the contempt applications from the various units of the RSS came up on Wednesday for further hearing.

The police had granted permission to take out the rally at Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore. In respect of 23 districts, permission would be granted if RSS conducted the events in indoor stadiums. The police would not grant its nod in respect of the remaining 24 places, they said.

The intelligence inputs received from the 24 districts do not suggest granting the permission, they said and handed over a file containing the intelligence report to the judge. They also requested the RSS not to politicise the issue at the cost of the safety of the members of the general public.

The judge said that he would pass orders on November 4 after perusing the intelligence report.

