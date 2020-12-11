e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA

Permitting Ayurveda doctors to conduct surgery a compromise with health: IMA

Demanding withdrawal of the notification allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform modern medicine surgery, the IMA called for the withdrawal of all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 16:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
The IMA reiterated that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented.
The IMA reiterated that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented.(PTI (Representative Image))
         

Indian Medical Association (IMA) observed a nationwide no-demonstration strike on Friday to oppose the central government’s move to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery.

Demanding withdrawal of the notification allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform modern medicine surgery, the IMA called for the withdrawal of all non-essential non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today.

Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, said that allowing Ayurveda postgraduates to perform surgery is a “blatant attempt” to “corrupt” the healthcare system of the country.

“It takes years and years to become a doctor. With mixopaths what are we heading for? It’s a failure when nations compromise with health,” said Dr Sharma.

He stated that the IMA is not against “any sort of pathy”, but the mixing up of disciplines.

“We are not against any sort of pathy be it Ayurveda, Unani, Homeopathy. We are proud of our national heritage and richness but let it coexist with modern medicine. All we demand is not to mix the disciplines. It will also mean the end of pure Ayurveda,” he added.

The IMA reiterated that it has taken 200 years of medical research to reach modern medical capabilities, where medicines are controlled and double controlled and are research-oriented.

Doctors across the country are observing the strike by wearing a black ribbon as a mark of protest while on duty.

The protesting doctors said that surgery is teamwork where preoperative assessment, intra-op, anaesthetist, post-operative care, and complications are vital aspects.

The IMA said the agitation is likely to intensify in the coming weeks if the government doesn’t take back the notification.

tags
top news
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
No reply from farmers’ unions on govt’s proposal: Agriculture minister Tomar
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
Canada likely to approve Moderna’s Covid vaccine by year-end
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
Parliament building: Here’s what Duke of Connaught said nearly 100 years ago
Are home minister, PM of India outsiders?: Minister hits out at Bengal CM
Are home minister, PM of India outsiders?: Minister hits out at Bengal CM
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In