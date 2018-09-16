Peter, Indrani Mukerjea divorce hearing on Tuesday

Three years after they were arrested for their involvement in the murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea will appear before a family court in Mumbai to end their 16-year-old marriage. HT has accessed the terms of consent that Indrani has sought from Peter to dissolve the marriage.

In a two-page letter written by Indrani from Byculla women’s prison to Peter in Arthur Road jail on August 13, 2018, she has drawn up a list of objects she wants delivered to her in the presence of her advocates. These include candles, bedside lamps, furniture, soft furnishings, jewellery, religious objects, artworks and keys to a safe.

In her letter, Indrani has also laid claim to “any other items i.e. the items that are in the list in the divorce petition that I have not put in this list as yet”, which she may “request” at a later date. The letter ends with this: “Please shift your belongings from Flat no 19 [of Marlow Building] to Flat no 18 except [for] the items that I had marked in the photographs of Flat 19 that I had handed over to you.”

Indrani, now 46, met Peter, who is currently 64, in 2002 and approximately three months later, the two got married. Peter had been married once before and has two sons from the previous marriage. Indrani has three children from previous relationships: Vidhie, Mekhail and Sheena. Sheena came to Mumbai in 2006 and Indrani presented Sheena as her younger sister. In 2012, Sheena was killed and the murder was uncovered in 2015. Indrani was charged with kidnapping and murdering Sheena, and disposing of evidence. Peter is also an accused in the case.

In 2016, Peter’s lawyer informed the court that Peter wanted to divorce Indrani. A year later, Indrani sought the court’s permission to file for divorce. In April this year, Indrani’s lawyer sent a notice to Peter to dissolve the marriage.

On Friday, a special CBI court directed authorities at Byculla and Arthur Road jails to present Indrani and Peter before a family court on Tuesday. Since the couple is in judicial custody, permission is needed for them to be taken out of jail, which was granted by special judge JC Jagdale. Jagdale said it was necessary in the interest of justice.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 05:15 IST