Petition in SC seeks CBI probe into deaths of 14 children from contaminated cough syrup in MP

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths of at least 14 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district after consuming contaminated cough syrup. Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

The plea, filed on Tuesday by advocate Vishal Tiwari, also sought a nationwide ban and recall of all contaminated cough syrup batches and mandatory testing of all syrup-based formulations. Citing similar incidents reported from other states, Tiwari urged that the probe be conducted under the supervision of a former Supreme Court judge.

The petition called for compensation to the bereaved families and the creation of a National Pharmacovigilance Portal for real-time monitoring of drug safety alerts. It also invoked the right to health and life of children under Article 21 of the Constitution, stating, “This right ensures that no medicine meant to heal becomes an instrument of death.”

The case refers to the tragedy in Chhindwara where 14 children, all below 15 years, died after consuming Coldrif cough syrup. Tests conducted by the state government found that the syrup, manufactured by Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharma Pvt Ltd, contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) — a toxic industrial solvent banned for pharmaceutical use.

Initial reports revealed that several children suffered acute renal failure after consuming the syrup, and the death toll climbed to fourteen within days. Similar cases were later reported from Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The plea questioned the inaction of the Union Government and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), alleging that no ban or alert was issued despite confirmed contamination.

“This regulatory failure is reminiscent of previous tragedies, including the 2022 Gambia and Uzbekistan cases, where Indian-made syrups were linked to over 90 child deaths,” the petition said.

It further noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) had previously warned India about DEG and Ethylene Glycol contamination and urged systemic reform.

“Neither the Ministry of Health nor the CDSCO implemented uniform pre-release testing protocols or a national recall mechanism,” the petition alleged.

The public interest litigation also sought suspension or cancellation of manufacturing licenses of companies involved in producing or distributing contaminated drugs, and prosecution under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the Centre to frame and notify a National Drug Recall Policy and a Toxicological Safety Protocol, making pre-release DEG/EG testing mandatory for all oral liquid formulations, especially pediatric ones, and to ensure strict quality audits before market release.