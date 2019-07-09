Petition in Supreme Court seeks early hearing of Ayodhya dispute, says not much progress made in mediation

A petition was filed in Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking early hearing of the Ayodhya dispute, citing slow progress in the court-supervised mediation efforts.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, asked plaintiff Gopal Singh Visharad to file the necessary application for considering the case to be heard by it.

The top court has given Ayodhya mediation panel, tasked with exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement of the decades-old issue, till August 15 to find a solution. The chairman of the mediation panel, Justice FM Khalifullah sought more time to reach a solution.

The Supreme Court had in March ordered mediation to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute forming a three-member mediation panel headed by former SC judge justice (retd) F.M.I. Kalifulla. The other two members are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

The top court had directed both sides — Hindu and Muslim organisations — to maintain utmost confidentiality during the process of mediation, which was to be held in-camera.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 10:52 IST