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    Petrol, Diesel price in Bengaluru today. Latest rates after excise cut on March 27

    Petrol, diesel price in Bengaluru today: Petrol in the city is priced at 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs 90.99 per litre.

    Published on: Mar 27, 2026 10:43 AM IST
    Written by Shivya Kanojia
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    Fuel prices in Bengaluru remained unchanged on Friday after the Government of India cut the special additional excise duties (SAED) on petrol and diesel. The decision is aimed at helping oil marketing companies (OMCs) manage losses amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, where the near closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to volatility in global oil markets.

    Petrol, Diesel price in Bengaluru today: Petrol is priced at ₹102.96 per litre, while diesel costs ₹90.99 per litre. (PTI)
    Petrol, Diesel price in Bengaluru today: Petrol is priced at ₹102.96 per litre, while diesel costs ₹90.99 per litre. (PTI)

    As of today, March 27, petrol in the Bengaluru is priced at 102.96 per litre, while diesel costs 90.99 per litre.

    Petrol prices in Bengaluru

    Petrol prices in Bengaluru have shown remarkable stability over the past week, holding steady at 102.96 per litre from March 21 through March 26. The data indicates no day-to-day change during this period. The only minor movement came earlier on March 20, when prices saw a marginal uptick of 0.04, rising from 102.92 on March 19 to the current level. Since then, however, petrol rates have remained unchanged.

    HT Photo
    HT Photo

    Diesel prices in Bengaluru

    A similar trend is visible in diesel prices across the city. Diesel has consistently been priced at 90.99 per litre from March 21 to March 26, with no recorded changes during these days.

    Even prior to this stretch, movement has been minimal, with prices largely flat and only a slight adjustment seen around March 18.

    HT Photo
    HT Photo

    In a government order on Thursday, the finance ministry reduced the special excise duty on petrol to 3 per litre from 13 earlier. It also cut the duty on diesel to zero from 10.

    The notification comes amid supply disruptions due to the ongoing US-Iran war. “…the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest so to do…,” reads a part of the order.

    The changes were notified through amendments to the central excise rules and duty structures, which “shall come into force with immediate effect,” as per the Gazette notification. It is unlikely to have any immediate impact on pump prices.

    On aviation turbine fuel (ATF), the order states: “Aviation Turbine Fuel Rs. 50 per Litre” as special additional excise duty, alongside exemptions that cap the effective rate at “Rs. 29.5 per litre” in certain cases.

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    News/India News/Petrol, Diesel Price In Bengaluru Today. Latest Rates After Excise Cut On March 27
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