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Petrol, diesel prices hiked again within a week by nearly 90 paise a litre

The latest revision follows an increase of ₹3 per litre each in both fuels last week.

Updated on: May 19, 2026 08:01 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Petrol and diesel rates were increased across key metro cities again on Tuesday. State-run oil marketing companies revised prices upward for the second time in less than a week. In Delhi, petrol became costlier by 0.87 per litre, while diesel rose by 0.91 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have surged again.(Hindustan Times)

The latest revision follows an increase of 3 per litre each in both fuels last week.

Despite the previous increase, oil marketing companies were still incurring losses of around 750 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to an oil ministry official.

Check city-wise rates:

Petrol ( per litre)

  • Delhi: 98.64 (+0.87)
  • Kolkata: 109.70 (+0.96)
  • Mumbai: 107.59 (+0.91)
  • Chennai: 104.49 (+0.82)

Diesel ( per litre)

  • Delhi: 91.58 (+0.91)
  • Kolkata: 96.07 (+0.94)
  • Mumbai: 94.08 (+0.94)
  • Chennai: 96.11 (+0.86)

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange. The appeal also included a push for work-from-home arrangements in certain sectors.

Calling the situation an “undeclared lockdown,” he said citizens are bearing the impact of rising prices and claimed the government is misleading the public on economic conditions.

 
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