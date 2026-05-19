Petrol, diesel prices hiked again within a week by nearly 90 paise a litre

Petrol and diesel rates were increased across key metro cities again on Tuesday. State-run oil marketing companies revised prices upward for the second time in less than a week. In Delhi, petrol became costlier by ₹0.87 per litre, while diesel rose by ₹0.91 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have surged again.(Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The latest revision follows an increase of ₹3 per litre each in both fuels last week.

Despite the previous increase, oil marketing companies were still incurring losses of around ₹750 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to an oil ministry official.

Check city-wise rates:

Petrol ( ₹ per litre)

Delhi: 98.64 (+0.87)

Kolkata: 109.70 (+0.96)

Mumbai: 107.59 (+0.91)

Chennai: 104.49 (+0.82)

Diesel ( ₹ per litre)

Delhi: 91.58 (+0.91)

Kolkata: 96.07 (+0.94)

Mumbai: 94.08 (+0.94)

Chennai: 96.11 (+0.86)

This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to conserve fuel and foreign exchange. The appeal also included a push for work-from-home arrangements in certain sectors.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier indicated that a revision in fuel prices was likely. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, he said the government would eventually need to take a decision on adjusting petrol and diesel rates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier indicated that a revision in fuel prices was likely. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, he said the government would eventually need to take a decision on adjusting petrol and diesel rates. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann earlier said prices would rise further in the coming days. He alleged that the BJP-led government kept fuel prices low during elections and is now passing the burden of inflation on citizens. Mann also accused the Centre of hiding the true state of the economy and demanded disclosure of India’s oil, gas and gold reserves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann earlier said prices would rise further in the coming days. He alleged that the BJP-led government kept fuel prices low during elections and is now passing the burden of inflation on citizens. Mann also accused the Centre of hiding the true state of the economy and demanded disclosure of India’s oil, gas and gold reserves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calling the situation an “undeclared lockdown,” he said citizens are bearing the impact of rising prices and claimed the government is misleading the public on economic conditions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON