Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 17, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Petrol given to Tamil Nadu groom as wedding gift, friends say ‘symbolizes worthiness’

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2018 08:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Cuddalore
petrol price,petrol,fuel price
Mumbai: An employee shows the revised prices of petrol and diesel to a customer at a fuel station, as the fuel prices prices continued their record-breaking run, in Mumbai, Friday, September 7, 2018. (PTI)

Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a wedding gift.

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, ‘Puthiya Thalaimurai’ Tamil television channel reported.

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 07:34 IST

tags

more from india