Petrol given to Tamil Nadu groom as wedding gift, friends say ‘symbolizes worthiness’
india Updated: Sep 17, 2018 08:04 IST
Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a wedding gift.
The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, ‘Puthiya Thalaimurai’ Tamil television channel reported.
Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.
First Published: Sep 17, 2018 07:34 IST