Petrol given to Tamil Nadu groom as wedding gift, friends say ‘symbolizes worthiness’

Friends of a man who got married here presented him with five litres of petrol, the price of which has skyrocketed, as a wedding gift.

The young man and his newly wedded wife were greeting guests at a marriage hall when his friends trooped in and gave him the petrol in a five litre can as a gift, ‘Puthiya Thalaimurai’ Tamil television channel reported.

Amid laughter all around, the man received it, a 39-second video clip telecast by the channel showed.

Petrol price touched Rs 85.15 per litre in Tamil Nadu, one of the highest in the country, the fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift, his friends said.

