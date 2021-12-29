Petrol price cut by massive 25 a litre in Jharkhand for two-wheelers

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said that the state government will give a major concession on petrol and diesel prices, but only for two-wheelers.

“Jharkhand government has decided to give a concession of ₹25 per litre petrol to motorcycles and scooter riders,” Soren was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The changes will be implemented from January 26 next year, Soren said.

The announcement was made as the Soren government completed two years today. His Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stormed to power after winning the assembly elections in 2019.

Fighting the elections in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), the JMM won a comfortable majority with 47 seats in the 81-member house.

While the JMM won 30 seats, Congress and RJD secured 16 and later two MLAs of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) joined Congress.

The fifth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000 will be held in 2024, along with Andhra Pradesh.