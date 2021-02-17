Petrol sells at ₹96 in Mumbai, touches new all-time high
The petrol price in Mumbai on Wednesday touched an all-time high of ₹96 per litre. A litre of diesel was selling at ₹86.98
On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at Rs. 95.75 in the city whereas one litre of diesel was available at ₹86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available at ₹95.46 and one litre of diesel was priced at ₹86.34 in the city.
The Petrol Dealers’ Association, however, has stated that the consumption of petrol and diesel in the city has not decreased following the price hike in past few days.
“As local train services are not fully operational and citizens continue to use their personal vehicle, the general trend is that there has been a constant steady increase in the consumption of petrol and diesel. The sales have not reached the level of pre coronavirus yet.” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers’ Association.
Residents say they have no option but to buy petrol at a higher rate. “We are forced to commute in this manner. Local train services are not available which is why people are travelling by their personal vehicle. The state government should reduce the value added tax on fuel products,” said Aadi Jain, a Byculla resident.
Citizens have urged the central government to intervene immediately to reduce fuel prices. “The central government can reduce the fuel prices. They need to intervene immediately to reduce petroleum cost,” said Ajeet Verma, a Matunga resident.
In Delhi, petrol is selling at ₹89.29 per litre today, while diesel is priced at 79.95 per litre.
In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, the price of petrol crossed ₹100 per litre mark today. It touched ₹100.33 per litre. It was ₹99.81 per litre on Monday. In Jaipur, the price of petrol was ₹95.99. On February 14, the price of premium petrol reached ₹102.07 in Ganganagar.
Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.
Minister of petroleum and natural gas and steel Dharmedra Pradhan had said last week that an increased investment in development of basic infrastructure, among other factors, had resulted in frequent hike in fuel prices.
Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen visited India last month for foreign office consultations and India provided two million doses of the Covishield vaccine to Bangladesh under the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
India has been the fastest country in the world to cross all milestones ranging from 1 million to 7 million total vaccinations so far.
Farmers who are planning to hold a mahapanchayat in the Malwa region said they will ignore the prohibitory orders.
The conference was traditionally held in Delhi but has been organised outside the national capital during the last five years. In the past, it has been held on India's solitary aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and Jodhpur.
