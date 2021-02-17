Petrol sells at 96 in Mumbai, touches new all-time high

The petrol price in Mumbai on Wednesday touched an all-time high of ₹96 per litre. A litre of diesel was selling at ₹86.98

On Tuesday, one litre of petrol was priced at Rs. 95.75 in the city whereas one litre of diesel was available at ₹86.72. On Monday, one litre of petrol was available at ₹95.46 and one litre of diesel was priced at ₹86.34 in the city.

The Petrol Dealers’ Association, however, has stated that the consumption of petrol and diesel in the city has not decreased following the price hike in past few days.

“As local train services are not fully operational and citizens continue to use their personal vehicle, the general trend is that there has been a constant steady increase in the consumption of petrol and diesel. The sales have not reached the level of pre coronavirus yet.” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers’ Association.

Residents say they have no option but to buy petrol at a higher rate. “We are forced to commute in this manner. Local train services are not available which is why people are travelling by their personal vehicle. The state government should reduce the value added tax on fuel products,” said Aadi Jain, a Byculla resident.

Citizens have urged the central government to intervene immediately to reduce fuel prices. “The central government can reduce the fuel prices. They need to intervene immediately to reduce petroleum cost,” said Ajeet Verma, a Matunga resident.

In Delhi, petrol is selling at ₹89.29 per litre today, while diesel is priced at 79.95 per litre.

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar, the price of petrol crossed ₹100 per litre mark today. It touched ₹100.33 per litre. It was ₹99.81 per litre on Monday. In Jaipur, the price of petrol was ₹95.99. On February 14, the price of premium petrol reached ₹102.07 in Ganganagar.

Central and state taxes make up for over 61 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and about 56 per cent of diesel.

Minister of petroleum and natural gas and steel Dharmedra Pradhan had said last week that an increased investment in development of basic infrastructure, among other factors, had resulted in frequent hike in fuel prices.