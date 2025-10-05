New Delhi, "Lapses" in handling community dogs by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi may have led to the two dog-bite incidents at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 3, animal rights group PFA claimed on Sunday. PFA says 'unscientific' handling of community dogs may have led to JLN Stadium bite incidents

In a statement, People for Animals said it sent a team on a fact-finding visit to the stadium that met the affected coaches and stadium authorities to understand the sequence of events.

Two coaches from Kenya and Japan reported separate dog-bite incidents during the World Para Athletics Championship here on Friday. Both coaches were out of danger.

"Lapses in handling community dogs by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi may have led to the two dog-bite incidents reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 3," the PFA statement said.

There was no immediate response available from the MCD.

The PFA said that the MCD had begun removing dogs from the premises on September 25, deviating from the usual event protocol under which all resident dogs were safely barricaded within the compound and monitored by caregivers.

According to PFA, "only 11 resident dogs were picked up this time, while the rest ran away." The removal of the regular dogs, who were sterilised, vaccinated and accustomed to the stadium environment, allegedly created a "vacuum" that led to the entry of new, unfamiliar dogs attracted by food stalls, the PFA said.

"These new dogs were anxious, unacclimatised, and may have reacted out of fear," the organisation said.

Both coaches separately identified the same dog black with white markings as the one involved in the incident, it added.

The organisation said that the resident dogs have lived on the premises for decades under the care of a group led by a retired school principal and have never been involved in any such incident.

The CCTV footage, it said, confirmed that the 11 dogs returned from the shelter on September 30 were kept behind barricades and were not involved in the incident.

The PFA alleged that the MCD's unilateral action without consulting caregivers violated established animal management practices and Supreme Court guidelines that prohibit the removal of sterilised and friendly dogs from their areas.

"The unfortunate incidents were a result of unscientific handling and lack of coordination," PFA said, urging authorities to adopt a scientific and cooperative approach.

"Public safety is best ensured through collaboration and responsible animal management, not through reactionary measures," the organisation added.

Kenyan coach Dennis Maragia was speaking to one of his athletes outside the competition arena of the stadium when a stray dog suddenly came and bit him, according to an official.

