IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / PFI says two of its men were abducted and arrested by UP’s STF
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across India on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000257A)(PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across India on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000257A)(PTI)
india news

PFI says two of its men were abducted and arrested by UP’s STF

  • PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram claimed the two men were on the way to West Bengal when they were abducted from the Bengal-Bihar border.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST

The Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical outfit, on Wednesday said two of its workers arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with alleged terror activities were innocent and they were abducted by UP’s Special Task Force (STF) while they were going to West Bengal for poll-related work.

The STF claimed that the two men from Kerala - Ansad Baharuddin and Firoz Khan - were planning a series of bomb attacks in UP and seized improvised explosive devices from them. It also said they were on a mission to train local youth and had prepared a list of top Hindu functionaries to attack them.

The PFI rejected this claim and said STF was planning to implement the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“They were missing for the last three days and their relatives had filed complaints with the police in Kozhikode and Pandalam. They were on their way to West Bengal in connection with upcoming elections and were abducted by the STF along the Bihar-Bengal border,” said PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram in Kozhikode (north Kerala).

He said there was a concerted campaign to portray the PFI in a bad light for opposing the RSS agenda and the latest incident was part of it. “The STF is playing into the hands of the RSS. The seized materials were planted. We will approach the court against their illegal detention,” he said.

Last week UP police had taken Campus Front of India, PFI student wing, national secretary Rauf Sharief to Mathura in connection with a complaint regarding an alleged move to incite unrest in Hathras last October following the death of a young Dalit woman after gang rape.

Central agencies had also raided offices and houses of many PFI leaders including Nasaruddin Elamaram. The UP police had alleged that Rauf Sharief bore travel expenses of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others who were arrested in October on charges of planning to incite unrest in Hathras.

On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed a five-day bail to Kappan to meet his ailing mother.

The latest arrest of the two PFI came at a time when many BJP-ruled states have sought a ban on the organisation. The PFI is considered an offshoot of the banned Students’ Islamic Front of India (SIMI). Many of its leaders were members of the SIMI.

The PFI describes itself as a social movement committed to empower people belonging to the minority communities, Dalits and other weaker sections of the society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Mumbai asks train passengers to take Covid precautions

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of February 17, till 8 am, nearly 90 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the vaccine, according to Union health ministry.(PTI)
As of February 17, till 8 am, nearly 90 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been administered the vaccine, according to Union health ministry.(PTI)
india news

When will Covid-19 vaccine be available in open market? AIIMS Director answers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Dr Guleria made the comments after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 jab. On January 16, the AIIMS chief was administered the first vaccine shot against the novel coronavirus during the first phase of the vaccination drive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in this file photo.(PTI Photo)
Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in this file photo.(PTI Photo)
india news

46 cases cleared for seizure, attachment to restrict terror activities in J&K

By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law's house is also among the list of assets for attachment, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry chief minster V Narayanasamy
Puducherry chief minster V Narayanasamy
india news

'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting

Written by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Puducherry, which is witnessing a political crisis after the resignation of several Congress leaders from the V Narayanasamy government, is set to go to elections in April-May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naidu wrote the chairpersons of all eight committees detailing outcomes and detailed appraisals of the analysis of functioning of these committees since September 2017.(ANI Photo)
Naidu wrote the chairpersons of all eight committees detailing outcomes and detailed appraisals of the analysis of functioning of these committees since September 2017.(ANI Photo)
india news

RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Since September 2017, the eight committees of Rajya Sabha have held a total of 355 meetings -- 134 in 2017-18, 49 in 2018-19 and 172 since September 2019 -- according to an analysis conducted by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's son KT Rama Rao releasing a souvenir on his father's birthday.(HT PHOTO)
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's son KT Rama Rao releasing a souvenir on his father's birthday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Telangana goes on overdrive to celebrate K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:19 PM IST
  • Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently said that he would not step down from power but would continue to rule the state for another 10 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of journalist Priya Ramani, (AP Photo)
File photo of journalist Priya Ramani, (AP Photo)
india news

Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case: What court said

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The court underscored that most women do not speak about harassment for the social stigma attached to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
Addressing the crowd about the ongoing farmers' protests in Delhi, Gandhi said that he considers fishermen to be the farmers of the sea.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
india news

'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
Karnataka is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Karnataka has registered over 9,46,000 Covid-19 cases till now of which 12,273 people died and 927,924 have recovered. The state is among the worst hit regions in the country along with Maharashtra and Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SDRF personnel setting up a siren-based early-warning water level sensor system for a sudden surge in Rishiganga waters in Chamoli district. (HT Photo)
SDRF personnel setting up a siren-based early-warning water level sensor system for a sudden surge in Rishiganga waters in Chamoli district. (HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand disaster: Reni gets 1st warning system in case of sudden water surge

By Neeraj Santoshi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:23 PM IST
State Disaster Response Force commandant Navneet Bhullar said they have set up the water-level sensor nearly one kilometre upstream of the village
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of senior journalist Priya Ramani.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
File photo of senior journalist Priya Ramani.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

MJ Akbar defamation case: Judge quotes Mahabharata, Ramayana

Reported by Richa bankaWritten by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Priya Ramani was acquitted by the Delhi court today in the MJ Akbar defamation case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across India on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000257A)(PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) arrested two alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), who were allegedly planning to carry out multiple blasts across India on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, in Lucknow, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_16_2021_000257A)(PTI)
india news

PFI says two of its men were abducted and arrested by UP’s STF

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST
  • PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram claimed the two men were on the way to West Bengal when they were abducted from the Bengal-Bihar border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ferry boats decorated with lights as fireworks welcoming the New Year 2021 on the bank of River Mandovi in Panaji City.(ANI)
Ferry boats decorated with lights as fireworks welcoming the New Year 2021 on the bank of River Mandovi in Panaji City.(ANI)
india news

Goa's off-shore casinos get six-month extension

PTI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Vessels with casinos that are anchored in Mandovi river, can continue their operations for another six months from March 31 to September 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurav Ganguly with his wife and daughter. (Instagram: @souravganguly)
Saurav Ganguly with his wife and daughter. (Instagram: @souravganguly)
india news

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared by the fake account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
Ramani was the first in a long list of female journalists to accuse MJ Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician, of sexual harassment.(PTI file photo)
india news

Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case

By Richa banka | Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The verdict, which was earlier expected to be pronounced at 2pm, was delayed after the judge said his judgement needed corrections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP