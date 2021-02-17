PFI says two of its men were abducted and arrested by UP’s STF
- PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram claimed the two men were on the way to West Bengal when they were abducted from the Bengal-Bihar border.
The Popular Front of India (PFI), a radical outfit, on Wednesday said two of its workers arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection with alleged terror activities were innocent and they were abducted by UP’s Special Task Force (STF) while they were going to West Bengal for poll-related work.
The STF claimed that the two men from Kerala - Ansad Baharuddin and Firoz Khan - were planning a series of bomb attacks in UP and seized improvised explosive devices from them. It also said they were on a mission to train local youth and had prepared a list of top Hindu functionaries to attack them.
The PFI rejected this claim and said STF was planning to implement the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
“They were missing for the last three days and their relatives had filed complaints with the police in Kozhikode and Pandalam. They were on their way to West Bengal in connection with upcoming elections and were abducted by the STF along the Bihar-Bengal border,” said PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram in Kozhikode (north Kerala).
He said there was a concerted campaign to portray the PFI in a bad light for opposing the RSS agenda and the latest incident was part of it. “The STF is playing into the hands of the RSS. The seized materials were planted. We will approach the court against their illegal detention,” he said.
Last week UP police had taken Campus Front of India, PFI student wing, national secretary Rauf Sharief to Mathura in connection with a complaint regarding an alleged move to incite unrest in Hathras last October following the death of a young Dalit woman after gang rape.
Central agencies had also raided offices and houses of many PFI leaders including Nasaruddin Elamaram. The UP police had alleged that Rauf Sharief bore travel expenses of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others who were arrested in October on charges of planning to incite unrest in Hathras.
On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed a five-day bail to Kappan to meet his ailing mother.
The latest arrest of the two PFI came at a time when many BJP-ruled states have sought a ban on the organisation. The PFI is considered an offshoot of the banned Students’ Islamic Front of India (SIMI). Many of its leaders were members of the SIMI.
The PFI describes itself as a social movement committed to empower people belonging to the minority communities, Dalits and other weaker sections of the society.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai asks train passengers to take Covid precautions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When will Covid-19 vaccine be available in open market? AIIMS Director answers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
46 cases cleared for seizure, attachment to restrict terror activities in J&K
- Asiya Andrabi's mother-in-law's house is also among the list of assets for attachment, said police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Created problems with her interference': Puducherry CM reacts to Bedi's ousting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RS panels improve performance, Naidu writes to chiefs to enhance attendance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana goes on overdrive to celebrate K Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently said that he would not step down from power but would continue to rule the state for another 10 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case: What court said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Farmers of sea': Rahul Gandhi interacts with fishing community in Puducherry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka will go to square one: Minister on lockdown amid Covid clusters in B'luru
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand disaster: Reni gets 1st warning system in case of sudden water surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MJ Akbar defamation case: Judge quotes Mahabharata, Ramayana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PFI says two of its men were abducted and arrested by UP’s STF
- PFI’s national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram claimed the two men were on the way to West Bengal when they were abducted from the Bengal-Bihar border.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa's off-shore casinos get six-month extension
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Ramani acquitted in MJ Akbar defamation case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox