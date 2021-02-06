IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Pfizer drops emergency use application in India
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
india news

Pfizer drops emergency use application in India

Pfizer was the first company to seek an approval when it approached the central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) on December 7, days after its shot became the first tested dose to be approved anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:58 AM IST

Pharma major Pfizer has withdrawn its application for an emergency-use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India, the company said on Friday, as details of its meetings with drug regulators showed that it had been pressed for more data in order to address some concerns.

Pfizer was the first company to seek an approval when it approached the central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) on December 7, days after its shot became the first tested dose to be approved anywhere in the world. But the application was pending, with several adjournments in the interim even as the regulator cleared two others that applied much later.

“Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future. Pfizer remains committed to making its vaccine available for use by the Government in India and to pursuing the requisite pathway for emergency use authorisation that enables the availability of this vaccine for any future deployment,” the company said in a statement.

The decision appeared to come after the CDSCO’s subject expert committee (SEC) did not recommend granting approval for want of more data in a meeting on February 3. “The committee noted that that the incidents of palsy, anaphylaxis and severe adverse events have been reported during post marketing and the causality of the events with the vaccine is being investigated. Further, the firm has not proposed any plan to generate safety and immunogenicity data in Indian population. After detailed deliberation, the committee has not recommended for grant of permission for emergency use in the country at this stage,” according to the minutes of February 3 meeting made public by CDSCO.

An official in CDSCO, in the know of things, confirmed the development, and said that the main point of contention was that the company wanted waiver of local trials.

“Their data is robust but it is always good to know how the product will work or behave in the local population, for which the regulatory authorities ask for bridging studies. So far, no foreign product has been allowed for import and to be marketed in India without a local study. It doesn’t have to be a large study, just a small study. But it is important,” said one of the officials requesting, not to be identified.

Pfizer-BioNTech’s is a two-dose mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart and requires superfreezing temperatures to store and move, a factor that many see as making it a difficult option for India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pfizer vaccine pfizer inc.
app
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

BSY calls for report on Lingayat sect’s socio-economic condition

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The order comes even as influential leaders and seers of the Panchamasali Lingayats continue their 450 kms ‘Padayatra’ or march from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district towards Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalker sets 26-yr-old woman, her mother on fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan alias Satish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to be stalking the 26-year-old woman for seven years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

17 months on, 4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The news broke earlier in the evening, cheering residents of the Union Territory (UT). “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.</p>

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.

india news

Row erupts after TN guv declines to take a call on convict’s plea

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:11 AM IST
The Supreme Court was told by the Centre on Thursday that Purohit, on January 25, said that the decision would have to be taken by the President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

Lateral entry: Govt invites applications for joint secys, director post

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:07 AM IST
The government is looking to appoint three joint secretaries and 27 directors through the lateral entry route to work for 13 ministries on contract basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Vaccination for general public likely to begin in March 2nd half, says minister

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:01 AM IST
India began the drive with health care workers on January 16, and from the first week of February, shots are now being given to front line services staff such as police and firefighters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
india news

Pfizer drops emergency use application in India

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:58 AM IST
Pfizer was the first company to seek an approval when it approached the central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) on December 7, days after its shot became the first tested dose to be approved anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC, on Friday, took up two petitions by Faruqui, seeking quashing of the FIRs against him, and also seeking interim bail on the ground that the Indore police violated the guidelines laid down in the Arnesh Kumar judgment by not conducting any preliminary investigation before arresting him.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Archive)
The SC, on Friday, took up two petitions by Faruqui, seeking quashing of the FIRs against him, and also seeking interim bail on the ground that the Indore police violated the guidelines laid down in the Arnesh Kumar judgment by not conducting any preliminary investigation before arresting him.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Archive)
india news

Supreme Court grants Munawar Faruqui interim bail, stays UP police warrant

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:52 AM IST
The bench also restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from arresting Faruqui in a separate case registered against him at Prayagraj for allegedly offending religious feelings through his jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dausa: Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Dausa district, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
Dausa: Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Dausa district, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Repeal farm laws, drop cases filed: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Addressing the event, Pilot said, "These laws were passed in Parliament in haste and imposed on the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The toolkit, which was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ).(Reuters)
The toolkit, which was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ).(Reuters)
india news

India seeks Canada’s assistance in ‘toolkit’ probe

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:36 AM IST
Senior Indian officials told HT that if the Delhi Police is to charge-sheet persons based in Canada, such a request is tenable under the mutual legal assistance treaty New Delhi has with Ottawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (AP)
In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (AP)
india news

UN human rights agency urges farmers and authorities to show restraint

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:32 AM IST
The UN office of the high commissioner for human rights joined lawmakers, organisations and governments from around the world that have weighed in on the farmers’ protest that began last November against three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer waves the Indian flag during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
A farmer waves the Indian flag during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Thousands defy police orders to throng UP mahapanchayat

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Farmers from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat rode into the venue on their tractors with the Tricolour held high. Slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” rent the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers’ leaders Rakesh Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal at Ghazipur border. Sanchit Khanna /HT PHOTO
Farmers’ leaders Rakesh Tikait and Balbir Singh Rajewal at Ghazipur border. Sanchit Khanna /HT PHOTO
india news

HT Interview: Tikait, Rajewal say Centre should give up insistence on no-repeal

By Ramesh Vinayak
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:00 AM IST
Tikait, 52, a former cop-turned-farmer leader, and Rajewal, 73, a veteran Bharatiya Kisan Union leader from Punjab, have emerged as the pre-eminent faces of the protest that has laid siege to Delhi’s key entry points and garnered international attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Oppn unable to point out flaws in farm laws: Tomar

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:13 AM IST
Speaking in the Upper House, Tomar said the Opposition labelled the three laws as “black law” but couldn’t find a single shortcoming in the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In his 50s, he gamely answered the Proust Questionnaire series, in which folks from diverse backgrounds are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, so as to explore the lives and experiences of fellow citizens.
In his 50s, he gamely answered the Proust Questionnaire series, in which folks from diverse backgrounds are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, so as to explore the lives and experiences of fellow citizens.
india news

Delhiwale: Confessions of a California-returned

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:07 AM IST
Questionnaire with a writer and traveller.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP