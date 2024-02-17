Phones, spy cam found in Khalistani separatist Amritpal’s cell in Assam: DGP

Silchar: The chief of separatist group Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, was brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail after the Punjab Police arrested him on April 23, 2023 (File Photo)

In a major security breach, a smartphone with SIM, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, a Bluetooth device and other gadgets were found inside the National Security Agency (NSA) cell of Assam Dibrugarh Central Jail’s, where Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and other members of Waris Punjab De are lodged, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Saturday informed that they received inputs from their reliable sources about unauthorised activities inside the NSA cell on Saturday morning, and immediate actions were taken.

“Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to the recovery of a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, and speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by the jail staff. The source of these unauthorised articles and the mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence,” Singh wrote on X on Saturday.

He said they have launched a search operation after the recovery of these gadgets and also ordered the installation of additional CCTV cameras in surrounding areas of the NSA Block.

“The source of these unauthorised materials and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence,” the DGP said.

The chief of separatist group Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh, was brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail after the Punjab Police arrested him on April 23, 2023, from the state’s Moga district following several weeks of manhunt.

The radical Sikh preacher and his nine associates, including his uncle, were arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).