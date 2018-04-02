Photo of Hyderabad home guard feeding homeless woman goes viral, earns praise

A photograph of a traffic police officer feeding a homeless woman has been widely circulated on social media, with netizens applauding the heartening gesture.

The photograph was shared on Twitter by Harsha Bhargavi, chief public relations officer to Telangana DGP, on Sunday. The image has since been shared over 280 times and liked by over 600 people.

This gesture of Kukatpally traffic PS Home Guard B.Gopal (1275) towards a homeless woman by feeding her at JNTU shakes the heart @cpcybd @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/tL7VO7Vt5J — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 1, 2018

Kukatpally Traffic Police Station home guard B Gopal (35) works at the Kukatpally Traffic Police Station and noticed the destitute woman by the roadside near Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on Friday, reports The Hindu.

The woman has now been shifted to Anand Ashram - a shelter run by TS prisons - in Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities and Cyberabad Police, tweeted the Bhargavi on Monday.

Not just left behind... the old woman is shifted by @cyberabadpolice to *Anandashramam, home, Cherlapally with the help of jail authorities @cpcybd @TelanganaDGP https://t.co/VuOo0MVYZd — Harsha Bhargavi (@pandiribhargavi) April 2, 2018

Gopal was carrying out duties for home minister Naini Narasimha Reddy’s visit on Sunday when he noticed the woman sitting under a tree. “I offered her a cup of tea and then bought lunch for her. But she was unable to even eat with her own hands, so I fed her,” he said.

Gopal has been working as a home guard in the traffic police department for the last 10 years, according to the New Indian Express. “The elderly woman who was seated near JNTUH crossroads reminded me of my mother. I could not stop myself from helping her,” he said.

Twitter users were full of praise for Gopal, saluting his action.

