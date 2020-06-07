PIB Principle Director General tests positive for Covid-19: Reports

india

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:29 IST

Principle Director General of Press Information Bureau, K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday.

Dhatwalia had on Wednesday shared stage with Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prakash Javadekar when they had briefed media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet.