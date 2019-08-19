PIB triggers row with tweet on Bose ‘death anniversary’

india

The central government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday landed in controversy after it paid homage to the late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a tweet saying that it was his ‘death anniversary’.

“#PIB remembers the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his death anniversary. #Netaji #subhashchandrabose,” read the PIB’s tweet which also had a photo.

The tweet appeared on the same day when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter saying the country deserves to know what happened to Bose. “On this day, in 1945, Netaji went on a flight from Taihoku Airport in Taiwan, only to disappear forever,” Banerjee wrote in her tweet.

While a section of the historians and some members of Bose’s family claim the freedom fighter died in a plane crash at Taihoku on August 18, 1945, his death continues to remain a mystery due to lack of any physical evidence.

Bose’s fans responded with anger to the PIB tweet, asking the press agency to provide proof.

